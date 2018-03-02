Gary Ray Gorrell, 72, of Glen Carbon, passed away on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Gary was born on Sept. 13, 1945, in Highland, the son of the late Gerald and Ida (Bircher) Gorrell. Gary was a Supervisory Accountant for the Farmers Home Administration. Gary was a member of St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon, a member of the St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus Council 13216 and a member of the Assembly Council 3113. He was very active volunteering for the USO and was a member of the SIUE Alumni Association. In his free time, Gary enjoyed his days of attending LSU football games, watching SIUE basketball and never missing an opportunity to go to the beach. Most of all, Gary loved his family and will be remembered for all the special times he shared with all his family and friends.

Gary is survived by and will be missed by his wife; Cheryl (Barta) Gorrell, whom he married on Oct. 26, 1974; his daughter, Jennifer (Austin) Tebbe of Maryville; and his granddaughter, Linley Tebbe of Maryville.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, March 4, 2018, with a prayer service and a chalice service at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Gary’s life, a funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 5, 2018, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 155 N. Main St. in Glen Carbon with Fr. Patrick Gibbons officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Cecelia Catholic Church or Masses in his honor.