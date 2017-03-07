Gavin Ray Bland, 35, of Brussels, died Saturday, March 4, 2017, at home.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at 3 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels. Cremation rites will follow.
