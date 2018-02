Gene Edward “Hoppy” Robertson Sr., 78, of Madison, died at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, March 4, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 5, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.