Gene Harold Hopkins, 92, of Godfrey, died Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Godfrey United Methodist Village with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home. Burial and military rites will be at 2:30 pm. at Cowan Cemetery in Lowndes, Mo.