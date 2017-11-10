Gene Herschel Cassy, 72, of Granite City, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

He was born Feb. 22, 1945, the eldest son of the late Herschel and Eleanor (Schulte) Cassy. On June 5, 1971, Gene married the love of his life Catherine “Cathy” (Crawshaw) Cassy and she survives.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1966 and was stationed as a medic at Fort Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. He was honorably discharged in 1970 at the rank of Sergeant. He graduated from DeVry Technical Institute in Phoenix, Ariz. His trade was an electronics/computer technician. He opened and operated Gene’s CB Radio Sales and Service and Gene’s Halloween Costume stores. He worked as a Marine Radio Operator handling ship-to-shore calls and shipping traffic. He was credited for saving the Delta Queen from disaster by quickly and methodically coordinating rescue vessels. He also worked at Warner Amex, McDonnell Douglas/Boeing and Monsanto. He was a member of the Coast Guard Reserve (retired), Midwest Coinshooter’s Metal Detecting Club and the Egyptian Ham Radio Club. His hobbies and many creative talents included acting, directing and designing sets as a charter member and President of The East Bank Players Community Theatre group. He was an artist, photographer and Ham and CB radio operator. He built home computers and enjoyed metal detecting, engraving, embroidering shirts and hat logos, compiling, publishing and distributing his own magazine “The Lotto Board” in the 1980s.

In addition to his beloved wife of 46 years, he is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Sherry Cassy of Friendswood, Texas; a sister and brother-in-law, Alma and Greg Voss of Granite City; a sister-in-law, Mary Jaimet of Percy, Ill.; his beloved black lab, Julie; six nephews; seven nieces; great-nieces; great-nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins of the Cassy and Schulte families; lifelong friend, Charles Dickey; other extended family and many friends.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at the funeral home with Sister Stephanie Turck officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the Granite City APA or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.