Gene J. DeRuntz, 90, of Granite City, passed away at 2:24 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

He was born Nov. 14, 1926, in St. Louis, a son of the late Joseph T. and Helen A. (Tobinka) DeRuntz. He married Helen Ann Marie (Kwiatkowski) DeRuntz on Jan. 10, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. Gene retired as a Teamster in 1989, after 43 years of dedicated service as a truck driver and member of Local 600 with 15 years of service with Lee Way Motor Freight and 25 years with Consolidated Freightways. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country with the 82nd Airborne Division in the European Theater during World War II as a paratrooper and also served in 1950 in Korea as an engineer. He was a dedicated and faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, where he was active in the Men’s Club and served as an usher for 55 years. He was a distinguished member of the Knights of Columbus Tri-Cities Council NO. 1098 for 56 years and had served as a Past Grand Knight, President of the Columbia Home Committee and 4th Degree NO. 0224. He was a participant of the White House Retreat for 10 years and was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1300, American Legion Post No. 307, AMVETS Post No. 51, Eagles Aerie No. 1126 and a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Post No. 53. He was proud to have over 4 million safe driving miles throughout his career and enjoyed his days of gardening, camping, fishing and traveling. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by four sons and three daughters-in-law, Michael and Mary DeRuntz of Tallahassee, Fla., Phillip and WaiMann DeRuntz of Grays Lake, Ill., Dr. Bruce and Elizabeth DeRuntz of Carterville, Ill., and Christopher DeRuntz of Granite City; seven grandchildren, Jamie Withers, Stephanie and Chad Wainscott, Caroline DeRuntz, Jonathon DeRuntz, Katie Mikso, Alexander DeRuntz and Daniel DeRuntz; many great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Lonnie and Betty DeRuntz of Granite City; two sisters, Mary Alice “Mae” Windisch of Las Vegas, Nev., and Kevyn Lutton of San Francisco, Calif.; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel DeRuntz; three brothers, James “Jim” DeRuntz, Robert “Red” DeRuntz and Joseph “Jack” DeRuntz; and two sisters, Helen Messmer and Barbara DeRuntz.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a Chalice Presentation at 7 p.m., Friday, March 24, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Chris Comerford as celebrant. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials may be made to Fr. McGivney Catholic High School in Glen Carbon and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.