Gene Kenneth Miller, 87, died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
