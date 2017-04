Gene Peters, 59, of Granite City and formerly of St. Louis, died at 7:38 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2017, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City.