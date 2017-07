Gene Raymond Gardner, 77, of Collinsville, died Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 10. Burial with military honors will be at St. John Cemetery in Collinsville.