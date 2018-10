Geneva Marie Breden, 90, of Hardin, passed from this life to the Lord on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf in Hardin. A Mass of Christian will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 25, 2018, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin with Fr. Don Roberts celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Cemetery in Hardin.