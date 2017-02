Genevieve A. Phillip, 96, of Hardin, died at 5:20 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at the Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center in Hardin.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Meppen, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Meppen.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.