Genevieve C. Sparks, 84, of Edwardsville, died at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Burial will be at Liberty Prairie Cemetery in Edwardsville.