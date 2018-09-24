George A. Bakan Jr., 88, of Wood River, passed away at 10:42 a.m. Sunday, September 23, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 26, at Sts. Cyril and Methody Eastern Orthodox Church, 4770 Maryville Road in Granite City, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 27. Father Andrew Moulton will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory gardens in Bethalto.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.