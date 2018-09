George Edwin Schallenberg

George Edwin Schallenberg, 71, died at 9:19 p.m. Sunday, September 9, 2018, at home, surrounded by his children.

A visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 12, with a service at 5:30 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. As per his request, George will be cremated after services.