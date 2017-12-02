George H. Patton, 55, died at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton.
A celebration of life memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
