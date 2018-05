George J. Kuhn Jr., 91, passed away at 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at his home in Golden Eagle.

Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until funeral service at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Brussels with Pastor Jason Reed officiating. Burial will follow at St. Matthew’s Cemetery.

Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels is in charge of arrangements.