George “Jack” W. Pace, 97, of Godfrey, died Saturday, June 17, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, where service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21. Burial will be in Valhalla Memorial Park.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is handling arrangements.