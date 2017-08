George James Blaine III, age 79, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at Rosewood Care Center, Edwardsville, IL.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the funeral home. Jim will be laid to rest next to his wife, Bev, at Sarasota Memorial Gardens in Sarasota. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.