George L. Hawkins Jr.

George L. Hawkins Jr., 67, of East Alton, died at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. 