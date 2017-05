George M. Held, 72, of Granite City, died at 10:15 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2017, at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 12, at City Temple Assembly of God, 4751 Maryville Road, Granite City.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City is handling arrangements.