George W. “Bill” Shake, 83, of Alton, passed away at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at his residence.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of life, memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 2, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Alton. Pastor Adrian Das will officiate.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.