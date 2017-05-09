George W. Sterling Jr., 70, of Elma, N.Y., died Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, N.Y.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.
