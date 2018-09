George W. Walker, 79, of Highland, departed this life at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, September 7, at Mount Joy Baptist Church.

Rev. Steve Jackson will serve as eulogist. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home is handling arrangements.