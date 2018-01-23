Georgia Kay Stimac, 53, of Granite City, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Georgia was born on Aug. 16, 1964, in East St. Louis to the late George Kenneth Wagner Sr. and Pauline (née Lynch) Wood.

On Sept. 28, 2001, Georgia married Steven Stimac in Edwardsville.

The loving wife and mother was a school bus driver for Head Start. Georgia enjoyed spending time with her family.

Besides her husband and mother, Georgia is survived by a daughter, Nicole Biggs, and her fiancé, Anthony Manescalco, of Granite City; stepfather, Billy Ray Wood of Granite City; three stepsons, Nicholas Stimac of Hartford, Jeramy (Joanna) Stimac of Granite City and Richard Keith of Granite City; and a granddaughter, Olivia Stimac. Also surviving are a brother, George Kenneth “Kenny” (Kassie) Wagner Jr. of Granite City, and three sisters, Donna (Edward) Graham of Bethalto, Christina (Joe) Doty of Granite City and Judy (Felipe) Rico of Granite City; a stepbrother, Gary (Linda) Wood; two stepsisters, Georgia (Craig) Pennington and Karen (Tom) Schultz; and three sisters-in-law, Connie Crabtree, Judy (Dean) Sweet, and Mary Jo (Mike) Farmer.

Georgia will be greatly missed by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Miss Georgia will also be missed by her Head Start family.

Georgia is preceded in death by her father; a sister, Paula Wagner; and stepbrother, Bill Wood.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online obituary and guestbook available at wojstrom.com.