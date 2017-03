Georgia M. Jeffreys, 81, of Cottage Hills, died Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Willow Rose Rehab & Health Care Center in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.