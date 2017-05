Gerald “Jerry” R. Walters, 70, of Godfrey, died Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A private family burial will be on a later date at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Edwardsville.