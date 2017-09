Gerald A. Sims, 92, of South Roxana, died at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at Integrity Healthcare in Wood River.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.