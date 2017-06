Gerald Dee Hise, 87, of Alton, died at 3:06 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017, at his home in Alton, surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Abundant Life Community Church in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors.