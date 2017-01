Gerald “Gary” Maberry, 80, of Rosewood Heights, died at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family and pastor.

Gary’s family will honor him from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at the First Christian Church in Wood River. A celebration of his life at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, followed by a private graveside family service.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.