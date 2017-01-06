Gerald “Jerry” F. Durbin, 74, of Bethalto, died unexpectedly at 2:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Honor Guard presented by the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, with military rites performed by VFW post No. 1308.