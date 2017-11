Gerald “Jerry” “Jebbo” Joseph Bargiel, 83, of Madison, died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1621 10th St. in Madison. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.