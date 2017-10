Gerald “Jerry” Whitmer, 75, of Granite City, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.

A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.