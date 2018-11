Gerald M. “Jerry” May, 91, of Bethalto, passed away peacefully Monday, November 19, 2018, under BJC Hospice Care at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton.

A private family burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Alton VFW Post 1308 will conduct full military rites.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.