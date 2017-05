Geraldine M. Harris, 85, of Marine, died at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Faith Countryside Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Road in Troy, with graveside service at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Villa Ridge, Mo.