Geraldine Young, 73, of Granite City, passed away at 11:58 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at her home. She was born March 23, 1944, in Hiram, Mo., a daughter of the late John and Helen Marie (Kramer) Golden. She married Everett D. Young on Feb. 27, 1963, in Lowndes, Mo., and he passed away on Sept. 12, 2016. She was a beautician out of her home with more than 40 years of service. She loved antiques and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Keith and Mary Young of Granite City and Shawn and Laura Young of Granite City; a grandson, Ryan Young; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Wade Duncan of Fredericktown, Mo., and Betty and Al Graham of Little Rock, Ark.; a brother and sister-in-law, Bud and Viv Golden of Columbia, Mo.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Wayne and Olive Young of Summersville, Mo.; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Leroy Golden.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon with the Rev. Mark Maynard officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association and may be accepted at the funeral home.