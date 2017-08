Geraline Mary Louise Pape, 89, of Edwardsville, died at 6:41 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Fort Russell Township.

Weber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.