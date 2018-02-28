Germaine “Geri” M. Schalk, 81, of Granite City, passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at Stearns Nursing and Rehab Center in Granite City.

She was born Feb. 20, 1937, in Waterloo, Ill., to Albert and Florence (Mueller) Matthews. She was raised alongside her six dear siblings. She married Emil Schalk in 1977; he preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 2002.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael Matthews; one sister, one granddaughter, one grandson, and three great-granddaughters.

Geri is survived by her children, Randy Schalk of Granite City, Tony (Melissa) Matthews of Orlando, Fla.; Candy (Joseph) Melbourne of Alton, Cheryl Layton of Edwardsville, Gina (Robert) Lawson of Pontoon Beach, Joseph (Tina) Schalk of Granite City, and Deborah (Mike) Lawrence of Granite City; 25 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

She loved her family dearly and cherished the time she was able to spend with them. She enjoyed dancing, camping, and loved all flowers and plants. She also loved her rides with her son, Randy, on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Geri was a graduate of the Academy of Notre Dame in Belleville. Years ago, she worked for Fischer Auto Body in St. Louis. She then worked for Hardee’s Restaurant in Madison and Granite City, as the breakfast biscuit maker for 13 years, before her retirement.

Memorial donations may be made to American Alzheimer’s Association. Additional condolences may also be sent to the family at herrfuneral.com.

A visitation for Geri will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon.

A funeral service will be held following the visitation, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Glen Carbon.