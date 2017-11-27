Gerry Dell, 68, of Granite City, died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at his home with his family at his side.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. The family will hold services at a later date.
Gerry Dell, 68, of Granite City, died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at his home with his family at his side.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. The family will hold services at a later date.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014