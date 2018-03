Gertrude C. Rutkowski, 95, of Granite City, died at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be noon until service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Private family burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.