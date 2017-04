Gertrude Gulotta, 106, died at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. A prayer service will begin at 3:50 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River. Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.