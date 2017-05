Gertrude J. Francis, 89, of Abbeville, Miss., died at 5:10 a.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017, at Yalobusha General Hospital in Water Valley, Miss.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River. Burial will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.