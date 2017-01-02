Gil Moody, 79, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

Gil Moody was born in Dardnell, Ark., on Feb. 10, 1937, to John and Myrtle Moody.

Gil attended and graduated from Alton High School in 1957 and went to Southern Illinois University. Gil was a member of Anchor of Hope Fellowship in Alton, where he served on the board and was always willing to help the pastor and deacons any way he could. Gil was very well-known in the community. He was a security guard at Alton High School. He worked with Alton Building and Zoning. Before that he worked at Chemetco. Years ago, he was a stock boy at Kroger.

Gil shared a passion for teaching, ballroom and line dancing and DJing.

His favorite pastime was spending time with his buddy, Eldon Smith of Alton, and his godson, J’Sean Spencer of Taylor, Mich.

Gil leaves to cherish memories his wife, Kimberly Moody, of Alton; his son, Jon-Mikel of Atlanta, Ga.; three daughters, Deanna Floyd of Woodinville, Wash., Debra Kular (Ameet) of Bothell, Wash., and Whitney Sanders of Jacksonville, Ill.; five grandchildren, Britney Floyd of Woodinville, Wash., and Triston Kular and Alea Kular of Bothell, Wash., Abigail Moody of St. Louis and Jenson Sanders of Jacksonville, Ill.; one great-granddaughter, Georgina Floyd of Woodinville, Wash.; and a host of nieces, nephews and special friends, Bev Carter and Barry and Connie Clayton all of Alton.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, three sisters and six brothers.

Visitation and services were Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Anchor of Hope Fellowship Center, 503 Milton Road, Alton.