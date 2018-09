Gladys E. Tuchalski, 95, of Moro, passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 2, at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.