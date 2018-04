Gladys L. Sybert, 94, of Alhambra, formerly of Highland, died Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

Gladys donated her body to Saint Louis University Medical School for scientific research.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, with Senior Pastor Rev. Christopher W. Hill officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.