Gladys Mae Magurany, 94, of Wood River, passed away at 8:59 a.m. Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

A life celebration for Gladys will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, Rev. Keith Michaels officiating. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.