Gladys Marie Abell, 93, died at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Bethalto Care Center in Bethalto, with her loving family by her side and under the care of BJC Hospice.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.