Glen Charles Eberhart, 75, lifelong resident of the Bethalto and Moro areas, died at 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home at 727 E. Bethalto Blvd. in Bethalto, where service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Interment will be at St. James Cemetery on Illinois 159.