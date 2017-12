Glen Edward Bickmore, 75, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at Eunice Smith in Alton.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, at the funeral home. Burial will be private.