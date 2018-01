Glen F. Sons, 100, of Worden, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Edwardsville. A private interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Fairfield at a later date.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.