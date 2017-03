Glen O. Taplin, 82, of Edwardsville, died at 4:08 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017, at his home.

A gathering for friends and family will be 10 a.m. until celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial next to his two children will take place at a later date at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Waterville, Kansas.